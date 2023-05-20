The Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario will hit the field against the Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

The favored Nationals have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Tigers vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Nationals -115 -105 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Tigers and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Tigers' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have come away with 16 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has won 16 of its 37 games, or 43.2%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 21 of its 42 opportunities.

The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-10 10-12 6-14 14-8 15-16 5-6

