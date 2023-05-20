Bookmakers have listed player props for Lane Thomas, Riley Greene and others when the Washington Nationals host the Detroit Tigers at Nationals Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Greene Stats

Greene has six doubles, two triples, four home runs, 13 walks and 16 RBI (48 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashing .296/.349/.432 on the season.

Greene hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .524 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 19 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Pirates May. 16 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Mariners May. 14 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mariners May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners May. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 36 hits with six doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .240/.294/.340 slash line so far this year.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 19 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates May. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 14 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Patrick Corbin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Corbin Stats

Patrick Corbin (2-5) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 10th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Corbin has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 33-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.65), 60th in WHIP (1.430), and 72nd in K/9 (5.5).

Corbin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets May. 15 6.0 8 2 2 1 1 at Giants May. 9 6.0 8 3 2 3 0 vs. Cubs May. 4 7.0 3 2 2 6 0 vs. Pirates Apr. 29 5.1 7 3 3 2 1 at Twins Apr. 23 6.0 7 3 3 6 2

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has six doubles, a triple, six home runs, 12 walks and 21 RBI (47 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .281/.339/.437 slash line so far this season.

Thomas has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 19 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Marlins May. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 16 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 15 3-for-4 3 0 0 5 0

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Garcia Stats

Luis Garcia has five doubles, a triple, three home runs, 11 walks and 17 RBI (39 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .255/.301/.359 so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 18 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Marlins May. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins May. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets May. 15 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0

