How to Watch the Tigers vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals, on Sunday at Nationals Park.
Tigers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 36 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.
- Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .352 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored 153 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- The Tigers rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
- Detroit has a 7.8 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.221 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will send Joey Wentz (1-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Wentz has not earned a quality start in eight starts this season.
- Wentz has five starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Mariners
|W 5-3
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Logan Gilbert
|5/16/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-0
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Luis Ortiz
|5/17/2023
|Pirates
|L 8-0
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Rich Hill
|5/19/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-6
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Jake Irvin
|5/20/2023
|Nationals
|L 5-2
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Patrick Corbin
|5/21/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Josiah Gray
|5/22/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Brady Singer
|5/23/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|-
|5/24/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Zack Greinke
|5/25/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Lucas Giolito
|5/26/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Lance Lynn
