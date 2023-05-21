The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals, on Sunday at Nationals Park.

Tigers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 36 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .352 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 153 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .293 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Tigers rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Detroit has a 7.8 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.221 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Joey Wentz (1-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

Wentz has not earned a quality start in eight starts this season.

Wentz has five starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 4.5 innings per outing.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Mariners W 5-3 Home Joey Wentz Logan Gilbert 5/16/2023 Pirates W 4-0 Home Michael Lorenzen Luis Ortiz 5/17/2023 Pirates L 8-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Rich Hill 5/19/2023 Nationals W 8-6 Away Matthew Boyd Jake Irvin 5/20/2023 Nationals L 5-2 Away Alex Faedo Patrick Corbin 5/21/2023 Nationals - Away Joey Wentz Josiah Gray 5/22/2023 Royals - Away Michael Lorenzen Brady Singer 5/23/2023 Royals - Away Eduardo Rodríguez - 5/24/2023 Royals - Away Matthew Boyd Zack Greinke 5/25/2023 White Sox - Home Alex Faedo Lucas Giolito 5/26/2023 White Sox - Home Joey Wentz Lance Lynn

