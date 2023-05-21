Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (19-27) and Riley Greene's Detroit Tigers (20-23) will clash in the series rubber match on Sunday, May 21 at Nationals Park. The matchup will begin at 1:35 PM ET.

The Tigers are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Nationals (-135). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Tigers vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Josiah Gray - WSH (3-5, 2.73 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (1-3, 6.38 ERA)

Tigers vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals won the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Nationals have not played a game with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Washington.

Over the last 10 games, the Nationals have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time, a game they won.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Washington and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (42.1%) in those games.

This year, the Tigers have won 16 of 35 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Tigers had a record of 2-4.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

