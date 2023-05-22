Tigers vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 22
Monday's contest between the Kansas City Royals (14-34) and Detroit Tigers (20-24) going head to head at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET on May 22.
The Royals will give the ball to Brady Singer (3-4, 7.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 3.44 ERA).
Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Royals 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The past 10 Tigers matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Tigers have come away with 16 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Detroit has a win-loss record of 16-22 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Detroit is the lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (157 total).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.46 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 16
|Pirates
|W 4-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs Luis Ortiz
|May 17
|Pirates
|L 8-0
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Rich Hill
|May 19
|@ Nationals
|W 8-6
|Matthew Boyd vs Jake Irvin
|May 20
|@ Nationals
|L 5-2
|Alex Faedo vs Patrick Corbin
|May 21
|@ Nationals
|L 6-4
|Joey Wentz vs Josiah Gray
|May 22
|@ Royals
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Brady Singer
|May 23
|@ Royals
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs TBA
|May 24
|@ Royals
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Zack Greinke
|May 25
|White Sox
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Lucas Giolito
|May 26
|White Sox
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Lance Lynn
|May 27
|White Sox
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Mike Clevinger
