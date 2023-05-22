Monday's contest between the Kansas City Royals (14-34) and Detroit Tigers (20-24) going head to head at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET on May 22.

The Royals will give the ball to Brady Singer (3-4, 7.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Michael Lorenzen (2-2, 3.44 ERA).

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Royals 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The past 10 Tigers matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Tigers have come away with 16 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 16-22 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit is the lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (157 total).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.46 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

