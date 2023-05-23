Heat vs. Celtics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 4
In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat will be seeking a win against Boston Celtics.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Celtics matchup.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Celtics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-1.5)
|216.5
|-120
|+100
|BetMGM
|Heat (-1.5)
|216.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Heat (-1.5)
|216.5
|-120
|+100
|Tipico
|Heat (-1.5)
|216.5
|-120
|+100
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
- The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 117.9 points per game (fourth in NBA) while giving up 111.4 per contest (fourth in league).
- The teams combine to score 227.4 points per game, 10.9 more points than this matchup's total.
- These two teams allow a combined 221.2 points per game, 4.7 more points than this contest's total.
- Miami has put together a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this year.
- Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this year.
Heat Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jimmy Butler
|27.5
|-125
|22.9
|Bam Adebayo
|17.5
|-130
|20.4
|Max Strus
|11.5
|-120
|11.5
|Gabe Vincent
|11.5
|-125
|9.4
|Caleb Martin
|11.5
|-130
|9.6
Heat and Celtics NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Heat
|+275
|-1098
|Celtics
|+1600
|+700
