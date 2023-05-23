Tuesday's contest features the Kansas City Royals (14-35) and the Detroit Tigers (21-24) clashing at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Royals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 23.

Eduardo Rodriguez (4-3) will start for the Tigers in this matchup. The Royals, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Royals 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers have split the two games they've played as favorites this season.

Detroit has played as favorites of -150 or more once this season and lost that game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking last with just 165 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule