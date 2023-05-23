Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers will square off against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in the second of a three-game series, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (38).

Detroit has the second-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.351).

The Tigers' .228 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

Detroit is the lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 3.7 runs per game (165 total).

The Tigers rank 28th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .298.

The Tigers strike out 9 times per game, the 10th-best mark in MLB.

Detroit's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Detroit has a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers have the sixth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.236).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eduardo Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.06 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Rodriguez enters this outing with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Rodriguez will aim to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.2 frames per outing.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Pirates L 8-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Rich Hill 5/19/2023 Nationals W 8-6 Away Matthew Boyd Jake Irvin 5/20/2023 Nationals L 5-2 Away Alex Faedo Patrick Corbin 5/21/2023 Nationals L 6-4 Away Joey Wentz Josiah Gray 5/22/2023 Royals W 8-5 Away Michael Lorenzen Brady Singer 5/23/2023 Royals - Away Eduardo Rodríguez - 5/24/2023 Royals - Away Matthew Boyd Zack Greinke 5/25/2023 White Sox - Home Alex Faedo Lucas Giolito 5/26/2023 White Sox - Home Joey Wentz Lance Lynn 5/27/2023 White Sox - Home Michael Lorenzen Jimmy Lambert 5/28/2023 White Sox - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Dylan Cease

