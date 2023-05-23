The Detroit Tigers (21-24) will lean on Javier Baez when they visit Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (14-35) at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, May 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Tigers as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +125 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Tigers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (4-3, 2.06 ERA) vs TBA - KC

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have split the two games they've played as favorites this season.

The Tigers have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Detroit.

In the last 10 games, the Tigers have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Detroit combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (29.5%) in those contests.

The Royals have a mark of 7-24 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

