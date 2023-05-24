Akil Baddoo -- with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo is batting .250 with six doubles, a home run and 16 walks.
  • In 17 of 34 games this season (50.0%) Baddoo has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (20.6%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 34 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Baddoo has driven in a run in seven games this year (20.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in 13 of 34 games so far this year.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
.237 AVG .270
.275 OBP .400
.263 SLG .378
1 XBH 4
0 HR 0
0 RBI 3
10/2 K/BB 12/8
1 SB 2
Home Away
17 GP 17
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.13).
  • The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 60th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 65th.
