Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.161 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is hitting .246 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Haase has had a hit in 20 of 36 games this season (55.6%), including multiple hits six times (16.7%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 36 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Haase has driven in a run in six games this year (16.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In nine games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|16
|.385
|AVG
|.226
|.429
|OBP
|.293
|.590
|SLG
|.264
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (55.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (25.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.13 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 39-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 60th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 65th among qualifying pitchers this season.
