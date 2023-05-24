After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Zack Greinke) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

  • Schoop has three doubles and seven walks while batting .221.
  • Schoop has had a base hit in 14 of 29 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In 29 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Schoop has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in five games this season (17.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 16
.211 AVG .184
.286 OBP .244
.316 SLG .211
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
4/2 K/BB 10/3
0 SB 0
10 GP 19
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (42.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (15.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Royals' 5.13 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • The Royals are sending Greinke (1-5) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 39-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 60th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 65th among qualifying pitchers this season.
