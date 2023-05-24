Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Vierling -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is hitting .253 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
- Vierling will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Vierling has gotten at least one hit in 56.1% of his games this season (23 of 41), with at least two hits nine times (22.0%).
- In four games this year, he has homered (9.8%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Vierling has driven in a run in seven games this year (17.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 11 of 41 games (26.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|19
|.239
|AVG
|.239
|.300
|OBP
|.292
|.391
|SLG
|.313
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|3
|8/3
|K/BB
|22/4
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|24
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (25.0%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 60th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 65th.
