The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes square off in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center on Wednesday, May 24, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers lead the series 3-0. The Panthers have -115 moneyline odds against the Hurricanes (-105).

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-115) Hurricanes (-105) -

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have gone 34-29 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Florida has gone 34-29 (winning 54.0%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been an underdog in 16 games this season, and won eight (50.0%).

Carolina has a record of 8-8 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Hurricanes have a 51.2% chance to win.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 288 (6th) Goals 262 (15th) 272 (21st) Goals Allowed 210 (2nd) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has not hit the over in its past 10 contests.

The Panthers have had an average of total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of .

During their last 10 games, the Panthers have scored 1.0 fewer goal per game than their average on the season.

The Panthers create the sixth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 288 this season.

On defense, the Panthers have allowed 272 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL action.

The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at +16.

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

The Hurricanes failed to go over the total in a single one of their last 10 games.

The Hurricanes have averaged a total of combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents are averaging 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.4 goals.

The Hurricanes have scored 262 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in the league.

The Hurricanes have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, giving up 210 goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

Their +52 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

