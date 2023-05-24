Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Spencer Torkelson -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is batting .229 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
- In 57.8% of his games this season (26 of 45), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (24.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Torkelson has driven in a run in 17 games this year (37.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 14 games this year (31.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.293
|OBP
|.292
|.320
|SLG
|.398
|3
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|12/4
|K/BB
|18/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|26
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (61.5%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (26.9%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (30.8%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (38.5%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.13).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Royals will send Greinke (1-5) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 39-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 60th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 65th among qualifying pitchers this season.
