The Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers will play on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:40 PM ET, with Salvador Perez and Riley Greene among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Tigers are listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Royals (-120). The over/under for the contest has been listed at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -120 +100 9 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 2-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been underdogs in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (42.5%) in those contests.

Detroit has a record of 16-21, a 43.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 23 of 46 chances this season.

The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-10 11-15 6-16 15-9 16-18 5-7

