Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers take the field on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium against Zack Greinke, who will start for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 38 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .348 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers' .228 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Detroit has scored 166 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .298.

The Tigers rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Detroit averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (7.9) in the majors this season.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.42 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined 1.246 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Matthew Boyd (3-3) will make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In eight starts, Boyd has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Nationals W 8-6 Away Matthew Boyd Jake Irvin 5/20/2023 Nationals L 5-2 Away Alex Faedo Patrick Corbin 5/21/2023 Nationals L 6-4 Away Joey Wentz Josiah Gray 5/22/2023 Royals W 8-5 Away Michael Lorenzen Brady Singer 5/23/2023 Royals L 4-1 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Mike Mayers 5/24/2023 Royals - Away Matthew Boyd Zack Greinke 5/25/2023 White Sox - Home Alex Faedo Lucas Giolito 5/26/2023 White Sox - Home Joey Wentz Lance Lynn 5/27/2023 White Sox - Home Michael Lorenzen Jimmy Lambert 5/28/2023 White Sox - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Dylan Cease 5/29/2023 Rangers - Home Matthew Boyd Nathan Eovaldi

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.