On Wednesday, May 24 at 7:40 PM ET, Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (15-35) host Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (21-25) in the series rubber match at Kauffman Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Royals as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers -105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Tigers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Zack Greinke - KC (1-5, 4.82 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (3-3, 6.21 ERA)

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have been favored in four games this season, but they have failed to win any of those contests.

The Royals have not won a game when it entered play as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter in four chances.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

In the last 10 games, the Royals have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only one time, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 outings, Kansas City and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (42.5%) in those games.

The Tigers have a mark of 16-22 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

