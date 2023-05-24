Bookmakers have listed player props for Vinnie Pasquantino, Javier Baez and others when the Kansas City Royals host the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Báez Stats

Baez has 41 hits with seven doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .244/.297/.339 so far this year.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 23 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 22 3-for-6 1 0 3 4 0 at Nationals May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 19 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has 51 hits with six doubles, two triples, four home runs, 16 walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .287/.345/.410 so far this year.

Greene enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 19 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Zack Greinke Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Greinke Stats

The Royals will hand the ball to Zack Greinke (1-5) for his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Greinke will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 39-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 60th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 66th.

Greinke Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox May. 19 5.2 5 2 2 4 0 at Brewers May. 13 5.0 3 2 2 5 0 vs. White Sox May. 8 5.2 6 4 3 2 1 vs. Orioles May. 3 5.0 3 0 0 3 0 at Twins Apr. 27 3.2 8 7 7 3 2

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 13 doubles, nine home runs, 22 walks and 23 RBI (46 total hits).

He's slashing .251/.337/.470 so far this season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 22 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 at White Sox May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 49 hits with 11 doubles, 11 home runs, eight walks and 28 RBI.

He has a .280/.321/.531 slash line on the year.

Perez has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Tigers May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Tigers May. 22 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at White Sox May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 20 3-for-4 1 1 1 7 at White Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

