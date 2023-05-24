Zach McKinstry and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (58 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals and Zack Greinke on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is hitting .274 with five doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

In 61.5% of his 39 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 7.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

McKinstry has driven in a run in eight games this year (20.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least one run 17 times this season (43.6%), including one multi-run game.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 17 .286 AVG .261 .375 OBP .340 .457 SLG .370 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 2 RBI 4 6/5 K/BB 13/6 2 SB 3 Home Away 17 GP 22 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.1%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (45.5%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

