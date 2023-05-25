On Thursday, Andy Ibanez (.029 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a walk and two RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Explore More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez has five doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .181.

Ibanez has gotten a hit in nine of 23 games this year (39.1%), with at least two hits on three occasions (13.0%).

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

In five games this season, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (30.4%), including one multi-run game.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .235 AVG .389 .235 OBP .421 .294 SLG .722 1 XBH 4 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 5/0 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 12 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings