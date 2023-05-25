The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.100 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase has four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .248.
  • In 56.8% of his games this year (21 of 37), Haase has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (16.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 37 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
  • Haase has picked up an RBI in six games this year (16.2%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (8.1%).
  • In nine games this season (24.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 16
.385 AVG .226
.429 OBP .293
.590 SLG .264
4 XBH 2
2 HR 0
8 RBI 4
9/3 K/BB 18/5
0 SB 2
Home Away
16 GP 21
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (23.8%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (14.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.81).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (71 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Giolito (3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
