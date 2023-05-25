On Thursday, Jonathan Schoop (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Discover More About This Game

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

  • Schoop has four doubles and seven walks while batting .222.
  • In 15 of 30 games this year, Schoop has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 30 games this season.
  • Schoop has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in five of 30 games so far this season.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 16
.211 AVG .184
.286 OBP .244
.316 SLG .211
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
4/2 K/BB 10/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 20
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (45.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (15.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (5.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox's 4.81 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (71 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox will send Giolito (3-3) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th.
