Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Miguel Cabrera (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has three doubles and seven walks while batting .181.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 13 of 24 games this year (54.2%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 24 games this season.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in four games this season (16.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|.192
|AVG
|.186
|.222
|OBP
|.222
|.231
|SLG
|.233
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|6/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (7.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.81 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 71 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.62), 24th in WHIP (1.123), and 29th in K/9 (9.1).
