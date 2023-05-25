On Thursday, Miguel Cabrera (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has three doubles and seven walks while batting .181.
  • Cabrera has gotten a hit in 13 of 24 games this year (54.2%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 24 games this season.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in four games this season (16.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 12
.192 AVG .186
.222 OBP .222
.231 SLG .233
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
2 RBI 2
6/1 K/BB 9/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 14
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (7.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 4.81 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 71 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.62), 24th in WHIP (1.123), and 29th in K/9 (9.1).
