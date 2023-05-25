The Vegas Golden Knights take the road to square off with the Dallas Stars for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday, May 25, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 3-0 lead in the series. The Golden Knights are underdogs (-105) against the Stars (-115).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals in 55 of 96 games this season.

The Stars are 21-9 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Golden Knights have been the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent in 13, or 72.2%, of those games.

When playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Dallas is 21-9 (winning 70.0% of the time).

Vegas has 18 games this season playing as the underdog by -105 or longer, and is 13-5 in those contests.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (+155) 3.5 (+105) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+100) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-182) 2.5 (-167)

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (+140) 1.5 (-200) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (+145) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-175)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 0-0 7-3-0 5.6 3.1 3.6

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 0-0 3-6-1 6.4 3.7 2.5

