Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will try to defeat Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers when the teams square off on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 40 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .352 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of .229 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 172 (3.7 per game).

The Tigers have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 14th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (eight) in the majors this season.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.246 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers will send Alex Faedo (0-2) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

He has earned a quality start one time in three starts this season.

Faedo has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/20/2023 Nationals L 5-2 Away Alex Faedo Patrick Corbin 5/21/2023 Nationals L 6-4 Away Joey Wentz Josiah Gray 5/22/2023 Royals W 8-5 Away Michael Lorenzen Brady Singer 5/23/2023 Royals L 4-1 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Mike Mayers 5/24/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away Matthew Boyd Zack Greinke 5/25/2023 White Sox - Home Alex Faedo Lucas Giolito 5/26/2023 White Sox - Home Joey Wentz Lance Lynn 5/27/2023 White Sox - Home Michael Lorenzen Jimmy Lambert 5/28/2023 White Sox - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Dylan Cease 5/29/2023 Rangers - Home Matthew Boyd Nathan Eovaldi 5/30/2023 Rangers - Home Alex Faedo Martín Pérez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.