How to Watch the Tigers vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will try to defeat Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers when the teams square off on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
Tigers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 40 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .352 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of .229 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 172 (3.7 per game).
- The Tigers have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 14th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (eight) in the majors this season.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
- The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.246 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will send Alex Faedo (0-2) to the mound for his fourth start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.
- He has earned a quality start one time in three starts this season.
- Faedo has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/20/2023
|Nationals
|L 5-2
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Patrick Corbin
|5/21/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-4
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Josiah Gray
|5/22/2023
|Royals
|W 8-5
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Brady Singer
|5/23/2023
|Royals
|L 4-1
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Mike Mayers
|5/24/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Zack Greinke
|5/25/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Lucas Giolito
|5/26/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Lance Lynn
|5/27/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Jimmy Lambert
|5/28/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Dylan Cease
|5/29/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/30/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Martín Pérez
