Luis Robert will lead the charge for the Chicago White Sox (21-30) on Thursday, May 25, when they battle Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers (22-25) at Comerica Park at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite White Sox (-150). The total is 8 runs for the game.

Tigers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito - CHW (3-3, 3.62 ERA) vs Alex Faedo - DET (0-2, 4.60 ERA)

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won 11, or 61.1%, of those games.

The White Sox have gone 3-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Chicago has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox played as the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total one time.

The Tigers have come away with 18 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win 11 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Tigers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+200) Riley Greene 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+270)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

