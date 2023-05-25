Player prop bet options for Luis Robert, Riley Greene and others are available when the Chicago White Sox visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Thursday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Greene Stats

Greene has 53 hits with seven doubles, two triples, five home runs, 17 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .291/.352/.434 slash line on the year.

Greene will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 at Royals May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 42 hits with seven doubles, three home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 23 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .243/.294/.335 on the year.

Baez enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .261 with a double, a walk and four RBI.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 23 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 22 3-for-6 1 0 3 4 0 at Nationals May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lucas Giolito Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Giolito Stats

The White Sox will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito (3-3) for his 11th start of the season.

He has six quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Giolito has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 28-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Giolito Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals May. 20 6.0 6 1 1 4 1 vs. Astros May. 14 6.0 7 4 4 6 0 at Royals May. 9 6.0 5 2 2 9 2 vs. Twins May. 4 7.0 2 1 1 7 3 vs. Rays Apr. 28 6.2 8 2 2 6 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Robert Stats

Robert has 50 hits with 13 doubles, 13 home runs, 10 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .273/.328/.557 on the year.

Robert hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 21 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 31 RBI (44 total hits).

He's slashing .237/.319/.398 on the year.

Vaughn brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a walk.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 19 1-for-2 1 0 0 1

