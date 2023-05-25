The Chicago White Sox (21-30) and Detroit Tigers (22-25) clash in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET. The White Sox are coming off a series victory over the Guardians, and the Tigers a series win over the Royals.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (3-3) to the mound, while Alex Faedo (0-2) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Tigers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CHW (3-3, 3.62 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (0-2, 4.60 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Faedo

Faedo gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 27-year-old has a 4.60 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings over three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .203 to his opponents.

Faedo is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year in this outing.

Faedo will look to continue a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per outing).

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

The White Sox's Giolito (3-3) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.62, a 5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.123 in 10 games this season.

He has six quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Giolito has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.