Tigers vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Detroit Tigers (22-25) against the Chicago White Sox (21-30) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-5 in favor of the Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 25.
The probable starters are Lucas Giolito (3-3) for the White Sox and Alex Faedo (0-2) for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Tigers 7, White Sox 6.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The past 10 Tigers matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Tigers have been victorious in 18, or 43.9%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Detroit has been victorious 11 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Detroit is No. 29 in MLB play scoring 3.7 runs per game (172 total runs).
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.41) in the majors this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 20
|@ Nationals
|L 5-2
|Alex Faedo vs Patrick Corbin
|May 21
|@ Nationals
|L 6-4
|Joey Wentz vs Josiah Gray
|May 22
|@ Royals
|W 8-5
|Michael Lorenzen vs Brady Singer
|May 23
|@ Royals
|L 4-1
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Mike Mayers
|May 24
|@ Royals
|W 6-4
|Matthew Boyd vs Zack Greinke
|May 25
|White Sox
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Lucas Giolito
|May 26
|White Sox
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Lance Lynn
|May 27
|White Sox
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Jimmy Lambert
|May 28
|White Sox
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Dylan Cease
|May 29
|Rangers
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 30
|Rangers
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Martín Pérez
