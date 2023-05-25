Thursday's contest that pits the Detroit Tigers (22-25) against the Chicago White Sox (21-30) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-5 in favor of the Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 25.

The probable starters are Lucas Giolito (3-3) for the White Sox and Alex Faedo (0-2) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Tigers 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The past 10 Tigers matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Tigers have been victorious in 18, or 43.9%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 11 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Detroit is No. 29 in MLB play scoring 3.7 runs per game (172 total runs).

The Tigers have the 19th-ranked ERA (4.41) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule