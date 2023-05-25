Zach McKinstry -- batting .276 with a home run, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on May 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry has five doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .273.
  • McKinstry will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 over the course of his last outings.
  • McKinstry has picked up a hit in 25 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has homered in 7.5% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • McKinstry has driven in a run in eight games this year (20.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least one run 17 times this season (42.5%), including one multi-run game.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 17
.286 AVG .261
.375 OBP .340
.457 SLG .370
4 XBH 3
1 HR 1
2 RBI 4
6/5 K/BB 13/6
2 SB 3
Home Away
17 GP 23
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.81).
  • The White Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (71 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Giolito makes the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.62 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.123 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th.
