Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Akil Baddoo and his .438 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (83 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox and Lance Lynn on May 26 at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .257 with six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.
- In 18 of 36 games this season (50.0%) Baddoo has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- In 36 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- Baddoo has driven in a run in eight games this season (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 14 of 36 games so far this season.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.237
|AVG
|.270
|.275
|OBP
|.400
|.263
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|10/2
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Lynn (3-5) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.28 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 71st in ERA (6.28), 64th in WHIP (1.465), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
