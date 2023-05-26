On Friday, Andy Ibanez (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez has five doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .171.
  • In 37.5% of his 24 games this season, Ibanez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in just one game this season.
  • Ibanez has driven in a run in five games this season (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In seven of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
.235 AVG .389
.235 OBP .421
.294 SLG .722
1 XBH 4
0 HR 1
2 RBI 2
5/0 K/BB 0/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 12
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox will send Lynn (3-5) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.28 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 36-year-old ranks 71st in ERA (6.28), 64th in WHIP (1.465), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
