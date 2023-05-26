Miguel Cabrera -- hitting .156 with six walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the hill, on May 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the White Sox.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is batting .176 with three doubles and nine walks.
  • Cabrera has gotten a hit in 13 of 25 games this season (52.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 25 games this season.
  • Cabrera has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • He has scored a run in three of 25 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 12
.192 AVG .186
.222 OBP .222
.231 SLG .233
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
2 RBI 2
6/1 K/BB 9/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
11 GP 14
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (7.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 6.28 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old ranks 71st in ERA (6.28), 64th in WHIP (1.465), and 11th in K/9 (10.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.