The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.391 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the White Sox.

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Lance Lynn TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is batting .242 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

In 59.6% of his games this season (28 of 47), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (27.7%) he recorded more than one.

In four games this season, he has gone deep (8.5%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).

Torkelson has an RBI in 18 of 47 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 of 47 games (34.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .220 AVG .253 .293 OBP .292 .320 SLG .398 3 XBH 8 1 HR 2 6 RBI 11 12/4 K/BB 18/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 27 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings