Luis Robert will lead the charge for the Chicago White Sox (21-31) on Friday, May 26, when they match up with Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers (23-25) at Comerica Park at 6:40 PM ET.

The White Sox are -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+130). Chicago is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Tigers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn - CHW (3-5, 6.28 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (1-4, 7.45 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Tigers and White Sox game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Tigers (+130), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Tigers bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $23.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Riley Greene hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have won 11 out of the 19 games, or 57.9%, in which they've been favored.

The White Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox have a 4-2 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (45.2%) in those contests.

This year, the Tigers have won 11 of 24 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Tigers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+270) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+230) Riley Greene 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Tigers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.