The Chicago White Sox (21-31) and Detroit Tigers (23-25) meet on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

The White Sox will give the nod to Lance Lynn (3-5) versus the Tigers and Joey Wentz (1-4).

Tigers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lynn - CHW (3-5, 6.28 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-4, 7.45 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

Wentz (1-4) takes the mound first for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 7.45 ERA in 38 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he went two innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.45, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .304 against him.

Wentz has yet to record a quality start so far this season.

Wentz heads into the matchup with five outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

The White Sox will hand the ball to Lynn (3-5) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.28, a 3.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.465 in 10 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Lynn has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 6.28 ERA ranks 71st, 1.465 WHIP ranks 64th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 11th.

