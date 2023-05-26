Friday's game at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (23-25) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (21-31) at 6:40 PM ET (on May 26). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Tigers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Lance Lynn (3-5) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (1-4) will take the ball for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Tigers have been victorious in 19, or 45.2%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 11 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 43.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.7 runs per game (179 total).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Schedule