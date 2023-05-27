After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Jesse Scholtens) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .171 with five doubles, a home run and two walks.

Ibanez has picked up a hit in 37.5% of his 24 games this year, with at least two hits in 12.5% of them.

He has hit a home run in one of 24 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (29.2%), including one multi-run game.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .235 AVG .389 .235 OBP .421 .294 SLG .722 1 XBH 4 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 5/0 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 12 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

