Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .250 with a double, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Jesse Scholtens) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop has four doubles and seven walks while batting .222.
- Schoop has picked up a hit in 15 games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a home run in his 30 games this season.
- Schoop has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in five games this year (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|16
|.211
|AVG
|.184
|.286
|OBP
|.244
|.316
|SLG
|.211
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|4/2
|K/BB
|10/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|20
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (45.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (15.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (5.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Scholtens gets the call to start for the White Sox, his first of the season.
- The 29-year-old right-hander has three appearances in relief this season.
- Over his three appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .214 against him. He has a 2.25 ERA and averages 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
