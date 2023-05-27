Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.308 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .247.
- In 25 of 44 games this season (56.8%) Vierling has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.5%).
- He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 44), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this year (15.9%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 12 games this season (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|19
|.239
|AVG
|.239
|.300
|OBP
|.292
|.391
|SLG
|.313
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|3
|8/3
|K/BB
|22/4
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|25
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.79 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens will make his first start of the season for the White Sox.
- The 29-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of three appearances so far.
- In three games this season, he has compiled a 2.25 ERA and averages 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .214 against him.
