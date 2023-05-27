Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Cabrera and his .316 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (61 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox and Jesse Scholtens on May 27 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the White Sox.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .170 with three doubles and 10 walks.
- This year, Cabrera has totaled at least one hit in 13 of 26 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 26 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Cabrera has had an RBI in five games this year.
- He has scored a run in three of 26 games so far this season.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|.192
|AVG
|.186
|.222
|OBP
|.222
|.231
|SLG
|.233
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|6/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (7.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 72 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Scholtens will take the mound to start for the White Sox, his first this season.
- The 29-year-old righty has pitched in relief three times this season.
- He has a 2.25 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .214 against him over his three games this season.
