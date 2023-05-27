Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Riley Greene (.479 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 120 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jesse Scholtens. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the White Sox.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.359), slugging percentage (.437) and total hits (56) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.
- Greene will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer in his last games.
- Greene has gotten a hit in 36 of 48 games this year (75.0%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (31.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.4% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15 games this year (31.3%), Greene has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.3%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (45.8%), including multiple runs in four games.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|21
|.290
|AVG
|.241
|.343
|OBP
|.302
|.419
|SLG
|.342
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|8
|20/5
|K/BB
|26/7
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|27
|19 (90.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (25.9%)
|13 (61.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.79).
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
- The 29-year-old right-hander has appeared out of the bullpen three times this season.
- In three appearances this season, he has put up a 2.25 ERA and averages 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .214 against him.
