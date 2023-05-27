On Saturday, Riley Greene (.479 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 120 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jesse Scholtens. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens

Jesse Scholtens TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene leads Detroit in OBP (.359), slugging percentage (.437) and total hits (56) this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.

Greene will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer in his last games.

Greene has gotten a hit in 36 of 48 games this year (75.0%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (31.3%).

He has hit a home run in 10.4% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 15 games this year (31.3%), Greene has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.3%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 22 games this season (45.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 21 .290 AVG .241 .343 OBP .302 .419 SLG .342 3 XBH 5 2 HR 1 7 RBI 8 20/5 K/BB 26/7 2 SB 3 Home Away 21 GP 27 19 (90.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (25.9%) 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

