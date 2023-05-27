Tigers vs. White Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will see Jesse Scholtens starting for the Chicago White Sox in the third game of a four-game series, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
The Tigers are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (-105). A 9-run over/under is set in the contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tigers vs. White Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Tigers
|-115
|-105
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-2.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- The Tigers did not cover its most recent game with a spread. For three consecutive games, Detroit and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers in that span being 8.3 runs.
Explore More About This Game
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have won one of the three games they were the moneyline favorite this season (33.3%).
- Detroit has a record of 1-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 53.5%.
- Detroit has played in 49 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-22-1).
- The Tigers have a 1-2-0 record ATS this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-11
|12-15
|6-16
|17-10
|18-19
|5-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.