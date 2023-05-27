Player prop betting options for Riley Greene, Luis Robert and others are available in the Detroit Tigers-Chicago White Sox matchup at Comerica Park on Saturday, starting at 1:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Michael Lorenzen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Lorenzen Stats

The Tigers' Michael Lorenzen (2-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in seven starts this season.

Lorenzen has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Lorenzen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals May. 22 5.2 5 5 5 5 2 vs. Pirates May. 16 6.0 5 0 0 7 2 at Guardians May. 9 7.0 5 1 1 3 0 vs. Mets May. 3 7.0 4 1 1 1 2 at Brewers Apr. 26 5.0 7 5 5 5 2

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Greene Stats

Greene has eight doubles, two triples, five home runs, 19 walks and 18 RBI (56 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .295/.359/.437 on the season.

Greene hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox May. 25 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 at Royals May. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has put up 43 hits with 11 doubles, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .238/.309/.365 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 25 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 24 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Royals May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 22 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Robert Stats

Robert has recorded 50 hits with 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .263/.320/.537 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers May. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 21 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 18 walks and 34 RBI (46 total hits).

He's slashing .237/.317/.412 so far this year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers May. 26 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 at Tigers May. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

