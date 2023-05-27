Tigers vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the Detroit Tigers (23-26) and the Chicago White Sox (22-31) clashing at Comerica Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Tigers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on May 27.
The Tigers will give the nod to Michael Lorenzen (2-2) versus the White Sox and Jesse Scholtens (0-2).
Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Tigers 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Tigers failed to cover.
- This season, the Tigers have won one out of the three games in which they've been favored.
- Detroit has a record of 1-2 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Detroit has scored 182 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.52).
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 22
|@ Royals
|W 8-5
|Michael Lorenzen vs Brady Singer
|May 23
|@ Royals
|L 4-1
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Mike Mayers
|May 24
|@ Royals
|W 6-4
|Matthew Boyd vs Zack Greinke
|May 25
|White Sox
|W 7-2
|Alex Faedo vs Lucas Giolito
|May 26
|White Sox
|L 12-3
|Joey Wentz vs Lance Lynn
|May 27
|White Sox
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Jesse Scholtens
|May 28
|White Sox
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Dylan Cease
|May 29
|Rangers
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 30
|Rangers
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Martín Pérez
|May 31
|Rangers
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Jon Gray
|June 2
|@ White Sox
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs TBA
