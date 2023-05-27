Saturday's game features the Detroit Tigers (23-26) and the Chicago White Sox (22-31) clashing at Comerica Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Tigers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on May 27.

The Tigers will give the nod to Michael Lorenzen (2-2) versus the White Sox and Jesse Scholtens (0-2).

Tigers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Tigers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Tigers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

In their last game with a spread, the Tigers failed to cover.

This season, the Tigers have won one out of the three games in which they've been favored.

Detroit has a record of 1-2 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Detroit has scored 182 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.52).

Tigers Schedule