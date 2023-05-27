Zack Short -- -for- in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Jesse Scholtens on the mound, on May 27 at 1:10 PM ET.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Zack Short At The Plate

  • Short has a double, two home runs and four walks while batting .296.
  • Short has picked up a hit in six games this year (42.9%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 14 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In three games this year (21.4%), Short has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 14 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
.444 AVG .143
.500 OBP .143
.778 SLG .286
1 XBH 1
1 HR 0
1 RBI 0
2/1 K/BB 5/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
9 GP 5
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 4.79 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Scholtens will take the mound to start for the White Sox, his first this season.
  • The 29-year-old right-hander has appeared in relief three times this season.
  • In three appearances this season, he has a 2.25 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .214 against him.
