Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. White Sox - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Akil Baddoo -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the White Sox.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .264 with seven doubles, two home runs and 18 walks.
- In 20 of 38 games this season (52.6%) Baddoo has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (21.1%).
- In 38 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- Baddoo has driven in a run in nine games this year (23.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 15 of 38 games so far this year.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.237
|AVG
|.270
|.275
|OBP
|.400
|.263
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|10/2
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (50.0%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (44.4%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.6%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The White Sox's 4.84 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (74 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.60), 51st in WHIP (1.364), and 28th in K/9 (9.2).
