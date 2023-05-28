The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .248 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

In 23 of 39 games this season (59.0%) Haase has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (15.4%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 39 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Haase has driven in a run in seven games this season (17.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 games this season (25.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 .385 AVG .226 .429 OBP .293 .590 SLG .264 4 XBH 2 2 HR 0 8 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 2 Home Away 18 GP 21 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (23.8%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (14.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings