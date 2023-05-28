The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase is batting .248 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • In 23 of 39 games this season (59.0%) Haase has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (15.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 39 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Haase has driven in a run in seven games this season (17.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 10 games this season (25.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 16
.385 AVG .226
.429 OBP .293
.590 SLG .264
4 XBH 2
2 HR 0
8 RBI 4
9/3 K/BB 18/5
0 SB 2
Home Away
18 GP 21
11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (23.8%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (14.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox's 4.84 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (74 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The White Sox will send Cease (3-3) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.60), 51st in WHIP (1.364), and 28th in K/9 (9.2).
