On Sunday, Nick Maton (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 123 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton has five doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .152.
  • In 15 of 46 games this season (32.6%) Maton has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (10.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 10.9% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Maton has picked up an RBI in 23.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 14 games this season (30.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 19
.128 AVG .175
.236 OBP .254
.234 SLG .386
3 XBH 6
1 HR 3
6 RBI 9
17/7 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
21 GP 25
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (40.0%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 4.84 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 74 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.60), 51st in WHIP (1.364), and 28th in K/9 (9.2).
